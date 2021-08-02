Mt. Pleasant, City of Charleston, North Charleston Police Departments hosting “National Night Out”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, MT. PLEASANT, NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday, August 2nd, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, City of Charleston Police Department, and North Charleston Police Department will host a National Night Out.

National Night Out is a way for the community to connect with the officers in a positive light.

The event is held the first Tuesday of August every year.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department will host theirs at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be live music, raffles, food trucks and many kids’ activities.

The Charleston Police Department will host their night out from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the RiverDogs stadium.

CPD will have a display outside of the stadium along with ice cream, a dunk tank and drawing for prizes.

The North Charleston Police Department will be at Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will have food, drinks, raffles, games, and specialized units with the department will be on display.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!