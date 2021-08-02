Mt. Pleasant, City of Charleston, North Charleston Police Departments hosting “National Night Out”

CHARLESTON, MT. PLEASANT, NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday, August 2nd, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, City of Charleston Police Department, and North Charleston Police Department will host a National Night Out.

National Night Out is a way for the community to connect with the officers in a positive light.

The event is held the first Tuesday of August every year.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department will host theirs at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be live music, raffles, food trucks and many kids’ activities.

The Charleston Police Department will host their night out from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the RiverDogs stadium.

CPD will have a display outside of the stadium along with ice cream, a dunk tank and drawing for prizes.

The North Charleston Police Department will be at Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will have food, drinks, raffles, games, and specialized units with the department will be on display.