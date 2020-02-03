Mt. Pleasant drops proposal targeting stolen guns

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Making sure guns don’t end up in the hands of bad guys, that’s the goal. Mt. Pleasant could one day create a deadline by which gun owners must report their lost and stolen weapons. It was discussed today by the town’s legal committee, but the ordinance ultimately didn’t pass.

It might seem like your own responsibility if you lose a gun, but police say that weapons getting into the hands of those who shouldn’t have them, whether by stealing them or purchasing from the black market, can be extremely dangerous. Especially since the gun would still be registered to you.

Mt. Pleasant Chief of Police Carl Ritchie says it’s crucial residents are more aware of where their guns are at all times, “I would imagine some of the guns we have had stolen, just this past year, from these unlocked vehicles, have shown up at other crime scenes, or have been sold on the black market, and that is very concerning. That’s why, again, we encourage our citizens to be responsible, and lock your gun up.”

Lawyer David Aylor says there are many reasons people would commit a crime to get their hands on a weapon, “It’s a cultural thing to a degree for a lot of people, particularly when referring to younger people, you know they feel like it’s something they need, and they have to have it, whether it just be for a look, or if it be generally for their protection, because perhaps they are involved in other illegal activities, drug dealing, that sort of thing.”

The Chief recommends that guns aren’t left in cars, and are kept locked up to make sure they don’t get stolen.

