Mt. Pleasant FB responds to fire at Circle K on Highway 17

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews were called out to the Circle K on N. Highway 17 Monday afternoon in response to a reported fire.

According to Craig Oliverius with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, a fire was contained in the ceiling area of the business around 1:30 p.m.

Dominion Energy was also called out to secure power to the business in order for fire department personnel to extinguish the fire and conduct overhaul operations.

Travel routes near this address will see delays. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES