MOUNT PLEASANT S.C (WCBD) – A new monument honoring the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks is now open right here in the Lowcountry.

It was an emotional morning at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park as the town unveiled the new 9/11 memorial, and it will serve as a reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice that day and every day.

“This is just honoring first responders, police, firemen … people like that who put their lives on the line every day for our benefit,” said Gary Santos, a councilmember for the town of Mt. Pleasant.

In response to the unprecedented September 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center, first responders flooded in. Over 200 fire units responded, some from neighboring cities and states. 343 firefighters and paramedics were killed responding to the attack that day. Mount Pleasant wanted a meaningful way to honor them.

“It’s been a long time coming. I asked a fire Chief up in New York if he would send me a piece of the I-beam from the World Trade Center, and he obliged me and sent it to me, said Santos.

Chevalo Wilsondebriano, a retired New York City Fire Department first responder who saw the devastation firsthand, said the memorial brings back emotions, and said this monument serves as a way that the Lowcountry will never forget their sacrifice.

“Being here in Charleston at this new memorial, I mean, it almost brings tears to my eyes because it shows that people here in Charleston care about never forgetting what happened that day way in New York City but realizing it has affected everyone,” said Wilsondebriano.

The monument is free to visit and open to the public.