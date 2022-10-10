MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant leaders, business owners, and residents are working to find a solution to the ongoing debate over the town’s noise ordinance.

A pilot program that ran through the summer helped town council determine possible decibel levels to add to the ordinance. They originally determined a 60 dB limit for daytime hours, 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and 55 dB for night time hours, 10:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

At the first reading of the noise ordinance over the summer, several people came to speak about the levels many saying they’re too low.

Now the problem is finding a middle ground.

“I’m hearing from council members and members of the public that we’re very far apart on what those limits ought to be,” said Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “We don’t want to pass an ordinance that’s going to create more problems than we’re trying to solve.”

Some potential problems stem from the vibrant Shem Creek area because of the live music scene and outdoor atmosphere.

Business owners and managers on the creek have been worried about the ordinance impacting business and have been working to decrease noise levels of live music.

“This would significantly hurt business if it got passed,” said Perry Freeman, the owner of Shelter Kitchen + Bar. “We wouldn’t even be able to have people on our patio. We thrive off of outside volume. Shem Creek is what Shem Creek is for a reason. You can’t not have live music, you can’t not have a crowd.”

Now the debate over the ordinance could come to an end with a final vote set for Tuesday night. Mayor Haynie says there is work to be done in the hours before then.

“We’re trying to balance outdoor entertainment which we all love and quality of life for all of our citizens which we have a responsibility to do as well.”

Mt. Pleasant town council will discuss, possibly amend, and vote on the ordinance during their meeting on Tuesday, October 11th.