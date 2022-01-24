Mt. Pleasant leaders to hold annual council retreat; discuss future of town

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant Town Council members will meet Tuesday for an all-day retreat to discuss ideas for the town and plan for the future.

The retreat is an annual event that gives council members a space to share fresh ideas, projects, and updates on current projects. Town leaders tell News 2 the goal is to continue improving the quality of life in town and embody the live, work, play motto.

Some of the top priorities on the agenda include an overview of the town’s finances, the results of an economic development study conducted by an outside party, and a discussion about the possibility of creating a referendum to expand the town’s recreation services. The Capital Improvements Plan is also on the agenda. That includes future infrastructure projects that take years to plan and design.

“We’ve got some major capital projects that are about to get underway, particularly on the transportation side,” said Councilman Jake Rambo. “We have the Patriots Point Boulevard intersection. That construction is about to begin. We just got bids back on the Rifle Range Road extension project to Highway 17. That’s a major connection point that will really help traffic flow.”

The possible recreation referendum is a hot-button issue as many citizens reportedly have been asking about increased services including additional facilities and fields, expanded summer camps, and more.

“We’re talking to some of the citizens in town. They’re really concerned about trying to get a referendum on recreation,” said Councilman Gary Santos.

The referendum discussion is in its very early stages and Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says it would be around June before the first reading could happen in town council.

“For a referendum, residents have to vote to temporarily raise their real estate taxes,” said the mayor.

Tuesday’s retreat begins at 8:15 a.m. and public comments will be heard.