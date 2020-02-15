Mt. Pleasant looking into limiting height of skyline

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant may follow the City of Charleston’s lead in limiting the height of their skyline.

Similar laws were passed in 2006 and 2012 where infrastructure height requirements were set from the Ravenel Bridge onto Coleman Boulevard.

The current ordinance was approved by a vote of 6-3 and would set different height requirements for different areas.

Leaders believe this is an efficient change for the area.

“I think what it will do is help us manage our traffic a little bit better.. I think people will want to live in a community that has managed traffic.. I think we can also bring businesses in because of the heights that we will have I think businesses will fit in there.. I don’t know that you have to have 80 foot buildings in order to bring businesses “ Gary Santos, Mt. Pleasant Town Council Member

The next move for town council is to take a deeper look at the map and, if approved at the second reading, the ordinance will become law.