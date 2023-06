MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant native Nick Ciuffo was once one of the top catching prospects in the country.

After being drafted in the first round by Tampa Bay in 2013, Nick spent nine seasons between the minors and the Bigs.

This past weekend, he officially announced his retirement from the game he loves.

News 2 Sports spoke with Ciuffo Wednesday afternoon upon his retirement.