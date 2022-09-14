MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals are facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident in Mount Pleasant last week.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at Harris Teeter on Long Point Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

According to a police report, the vehicle was pulled over shortly after and as officers were approaching, the passenger “threw a black object from the window.” The object was later determined to be a Rugers pistol.

Several additional items were found in the vehicle including Red Bull and Monster Energy drink cases, multiple used and unused needles, a BB gun, a scale, and hundreds of small plastic bags.

The driver was arrested and charged with shoplifting and the passenger was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense.