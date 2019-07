Courtesy of the Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance on locating a runaway teen.

Authorities state that Nicholas Dehart, 16, is suspected to still be in the Charleston area.

Nicholas has red hair, green eyes, approximately 5’10 and weighs about 110 LBS.

If you can help locate him please contact Detective Jenkins with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at Gjenkins@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176.