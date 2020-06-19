Mt. Pleasant PD: Teens or their parents could be ticketed for driving golf carts without a license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say they have received complaints about young teens driving golf carts on the roadway in different neighborhoods like the Old Village, Park West and Carolina Park.

Officers can issue tickets to the driver, the parents of the juvenile, or both, for violating the state law, which includes:

A person operating a golf cart must be at least sixteen years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

A golf cart may only be operated during daylight hours and must be within four miles of the address on the registration certificate.

The golf cart must have a registration certificate from the DMV and have liability insurance.

During daylight hours a permitted golf cart may operate along a secondary highway or street for which the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less.

During daylight hours a permitted golf cart may be operated within four miles of a point of ingress and egress to a gated community and only on a secondary highway or street for which the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less.

“We do not want to do this, but safety is paramount on our roadways,” said Mount Pleasant PD.