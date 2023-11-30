MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD)—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous times of the year on the roads. Local law enforcement agencies are working in full force to keep travelers safe.

The Mount Pleasant police department will be out Thursday and Friday night conducting checkpoints to crack down on unsafe driving.

Officers will be in areas identified as trouble spots, such as the intersection of Highway 17 and Theater Drive, where several collisions and one fatality have been reported. They are looking for intoxicated drivers along Coleman Boulevard near Pelzer Drive and Chuck Dawley Boulevard.

As the holidays approach, the Mount Pleasant police department and organizations like the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) want to ensure people celebrate safely.

“It’s party time, and people are going to holiday parties or where they had a couple of drinks, and people even often think that one glass of wine or a glass or two of beer doesn’t get you impaired. It might not make you drunk like fall, but you could be impaired to the point it affects your ability to react quickly,” said David Reish, the director of public relations for NRSF.

Check Point Stops November 30

Location: HWY 17 /Theater Dr.

Times: 10:00 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Location: Ben Sawyer Blvd./Center St.

Times: 11:00 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Location: Coleman Blvd/Pelzer Drive

Times: 12:00 am-12:45am

Location: Coleman Blvd/Chuck Dawley Blvd

Times: 1:00 am-1:45 am

Check Point stops on December 1

Location: Hungryneck Blvd/Venning Rd.

Times: 10:00 p.m.- 10:45 p.m.

Location: Ben Sawyer Blvd/Warrick Lane

Times: 11:00 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Location: Chuck Dawley Blvd/Shadow Dr.

Times: 12:00am-12:45am

Location: Coleman Blvd/Bayview Dr.

Times: 1:00 a.m.-1:45