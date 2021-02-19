Mt. Pleasant Police Department to honor life and service of town’s first African American officer

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department will honor the life and service of the town’s first African American police officer by dedicating a plaque in the lobby of police headquarters.

Edmund Jenkins was born into slavery in 1845 in McClellanville, S.C. After serving in the military, Jenkins lived with his family on King St. where he worked as a farm laborer before serving the town as a policeman and town marshal from the 1890s to the 1920s.

Jenkins dies in December of 1930 and is buried in the Ocean Grove Cemetery on McCants Dr. in Mt. Pleasant.

A public housing complex was built in Mt. Pleasant and named the Edmund Jenkins Homes in 1952 to honor his service to the town.

Inspector Donald Calabrese spoke with family members of Jenkins.

Jenkins 99-year-old granddaughter, Edna Jenkins-Smith, recalls traveling to Mt. Pleasant as a child to visit her grandfather and says he was a wonderful man who valued education and being a good citizen, values which he passed down to his family.

Deborah Jenkins-Lewis, great-granddaughter of Edmund Jenkins, never met her great-grandfather but sees the plaque as, “change for a legacy well deserved.”

Jenkins’ other great-granddaughter, Helen Ish-Able, has a tree in her yard that keeps Edmund Jenkins’ memory alive. She planted the tree from a pecan tree bulb brought from Edmund Jenkins home to her family home in Florida where it still produces pecans.

Jenkins was a respected and faithful citizen, his life and service to the Town of Mt. Pleasant is a valuable part of out history.