MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant Police Department will be taking donations for the East Cooper Community Outreach Center.

You can drop off things such as: cereal, canned fruit, shampoo, soap, and toilet paper.

Donations will be collected at the Lowe’s Food on Hwy 41, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.