Mt. Pleasant police looking for missing man

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant Police Department needs your help looking for a 32-year-old missing person.

Jareen Rakeem Cromwell has been missing since May 26, 2020 around 10:30 PM.

Mr. Cromwell was driving a 2019 white Nissan Sentra that was found unoccupied in the Canebay area.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white tank top, black pants and black shoes. He is an African American male, bald, 220 lbs. and about 6 ft. tall.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Cromwell, you are urged to contact Detective Jenkins at 843-884-4176.