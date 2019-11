MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for your help in finding a runaway teenager.

Anjela Paiz Parada, 17, was last seen on Thursday, November 14.

Parada is a female with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 4’11 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Neese at dneese@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176 or call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.