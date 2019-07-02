Mt. Pleasant restaurant responds after dock collapses, sending 20 people into water

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Managers of the Mount Pleasant restaurant “The Wreck” are responding after a dock collapse sent 20 people into Shem Creek this weekend.

The restaurant says the collapse happened on a private dock during a former employee’s birthday party Saturday night.

They say no one was seriously injured and business inside the restaurant was not affected.

Management goes on to say “While it’s important to note that this dock has never been open to the public, and was only in use for this private event, we look forward to rebuilding that portion of the dock so that our local shrimpers can continue their business as usual.”

Taylor Grooms says he was a part of a wedding party that was on the dock. “We were taking a picture and lined up on the dock,” Grooms said. ” Everyone was getting situated and a loud crack happened and then everyone was just in the water, probably 40 or so people.”

Three people were transported by EMS with minor injuries.