MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes to the Town of Mt. Pleasant’s short-term rental (STR) ordinance have many rental owners pushing back.

Michele Reed, the town’s Planning Director, says the ordinance needs to be tightened up and language clarified after some issues have come up since it went into effect in January 2020.

A public hearing during a planning commission meeting Wednesday brought at least two dozen STR owners to oppose the proposed changes.

“This is your time to stop and listen to what the people are saying,” said one rental owner.

“We are not the issue, we are the experts,” said another.

One proposed change to the ordinance would be changing the language to enforce the cap of short-term rental permits at 400.

That’s what’s written in the current ordinance, yet the current STR permit allotment sits above that due to longtime STR owners being grandfathered in, according to an STR owner.

Laurie Bixler, who owns and operates two short-term rentals in town says she believes the cap should be the only change made to the ordinance.

“I believe the only thing that should be changed right now is to clarify the cap and come up with a system to attrition is back to the 400, if that’s what the council wishes,” said Bixler. “I would like to see all the red lining and all the draft changes put aside for now.”

She and other rental owners believe the proposed changes are more harmful than helpful. That includes Mari Ricozzi, another longtime STR operator.

She is concerned about a possible fee increase that would come along with a proposed two-tiered system.

One tier, considered part-time, would include STR owners that rent their properties between 15-72 days out of the year. 15 is the minimum to qualify for a permit. Lower tier permit holders would pay a 4% tax rate to the county and a $250 permit fee to the town.

The other tier, considered full-time, would include STR owners that rent their properties more than 72 days out of the year. That would come with a 6% tax rate to the county and a $500 permit fee to the town.

Previously, the planning commission was considering a $1,500 fee for full-time operators, but that was taken out of the proposed ordinance and knocked down to $500.

Ricozzi is a full-time operator who says she shouldn’t have to pay more for having a successful business.

“So in essence, my fee would be doubled. So I’m being penalized,” she said. “I was a little disappointed that the commission didn’t seem to grasp the reality of how this document will change the business for us. There are so many little nuances that are put into this ordinance that puts strains on us as a business that other businesses in town don’t necessarily have to comply with.”

Other changes include possible changes to guest parking and more.

Ricozzi says this isn’t the end of the fight and she will work with other STR owners in town to continue to push back against the proposed changes.

“We have an organization called STRAMP which is Short-Term Rental Association of Mt. Pleasant. We plan on meeting again before the planning committee meeting next month so hopefully, this isn’t the end.”

The planning commission voted to push the proposed changes forward. They will be heard by the planning committee next month and if given the green light, the full town council will have the final decision.