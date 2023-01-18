MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Professional tennis player Mia Horvit didn’t always want to play her sport.

“I got made fun of because my tennis outfit was too girly. I was like ‘Mom sign me up for something else,'” said Horvit.

But, that’s changed now.

“I fell in love with the game and I’ve been playing for 15 years now,” said Horvit.

After her time on the court as a junior and collegiate athlete, Mia has plenty of experience and trophies.

These days, she’s chasing the biggest prizes on the planet on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour. Through winning smaller competitions Horvit earns points to build her resume and make it to tournaments like the U.S. Open.

“Not only are you playing to do well and win, but there’s the money behind it. There’s the rankings, there’s expectations to yourself, to your coaches, to your family,” said Horvit.

While her game is getting recognized inside the lines, it’s what she does outside of them that sets her apart.

She’s competing for Miss South Carolina as Miss Mount Pleasant in 2023.

“I’m learning as I go what I’m doing in these grey areas that I’m not used to being in,” said Horvit.

Another side hustle is spending time on the sets of movies and television shows.

“I’ve been a background extra in Outer Banks. That will come out in February. I’m also in HBO’s Righteous Gemstones,” said Horvit “I was in Manhunt. That will be on Apple TV. Then I was in a movie called Suncoast.”

Her reason for having multiple careers is to set an example.

“I want to break the stigma of being more than an athlete,” said Horvit. “I think being able to open those doors gets you to see what else is out there.”

Her goals, if accomplished, aren’t just going to break the stigma, but shatter it.

“Top 50 in the world for singles and top 50 in the world for doubles. Playing a bigger role in a movie or a TV show that would be fantastic. Winning Miss South Carolina and to compete in the Miss USA Pageant,” said Horvit