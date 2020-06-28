Mt. Pleasant to discuss residents wearing face masks during meeting Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council plans to meet Monday to discuss face coverings.

According to their agenda, the council will read an emergency ordinance that would require people to wear face coverings in certain circumstances in the Town of Mount Pleasant to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the public health emergency and recovery.

They will also discuss potentially adopting a resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings in the town.

The meeting will take place at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, Council Chambers Monday at 1:00 pm.