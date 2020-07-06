Mt. Pleasant Town Council to vote on proposed first responder monument design

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new monument could be coming to Mt. Pleasant’s Waterfront Park. It would honor the town’s first responders.

A year of planning has gone into the project spearheaded by Town Council member Gary Santos.

“This is a beautiful opportunity for us to recognize our first responders,” said Santos. “They’re the ones rushing in while everyone else is rushing out.”

At Monday’s Mt. Pleasant Recreation Committee meeting, the group preliminary selected a design from several options.

“Our police chief, fire chief and public service chief all agree that this is the one,” added Santos.

The circular monument features a bell surrounded by a diamond and, according to Santos, is full of symbolism.

The bell represents an alarm which typically cues first responders to be on the move.

“When you hear that bell ringing, you know it’s time to move. You know it’s time to respond,” said Santos.

The shape of the proposed design was carefully chosen to symbolize protection all around.

“The circular design is basically that we’re protected by all of these heroes in all of these different ways,” said Jake Rambo, another member of Mt. Pleasant Town Council.

The diamond represents the Ravenel Bridge, a symbol of strength in the Charleston community.

Town Council will vote on the design at a meeting next week. If approved, construction will likely begin sometime this year as part of Phase 3 of the Waterfront Park Project.

“We still have to go through pricing and hire somebody to do it, but hopefully maybe by spring of next year,” said Rambo.

If everything goes according to plan, the monument will be placed near the Mt. Pleasant War Memorial leading up to the pier at Waterfront Park.