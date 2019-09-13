Mt. Pleasant Waterworks employees helping with relief efforts in the Bahamas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four technicians with Mount Pleasant Waterworks are in the Bahamas to help the country recover from Hurricane Dorian.

They volunteered to help Water Mission get existing water and wastewater treatment plants up and running following the devastating Category 5 storm.

Waterworks manager Clay Duffie said the need in the Bahamas is dire.

“I think in the end, giving yourself and giving your expertise is a very rewarding thing, and hopefully they’ll come back with no issues, no safety problems or anything like that,” he said.

The men will go on three-day missions.

A helicopter will take them from Nassau to the hardest-hit areas from Marsh Harbor to Treasure Cay.