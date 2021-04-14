Mt. Pleasant’s mask ordinance for pharmacies and grocery stores expires

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mt. Pleasant’s mayoral proclamation requiring masks in pharmacies and grocery stores has expired.

Mayor Will Haynie tweeted Wednesday morning that he talked with Town Council members and there is currently not a majoritty to support an extension of the ordinance.

Mayor Haynie continues in saying that “hopefully, those most vulnerable are now vaccinated” due to the possibility of not having an ordinance extension.

He also encouraged business owners to have their own mask requirements for their customers and team.

