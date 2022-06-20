MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will hold a block party for National Night Out in August.

National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships.

According to Department officials, the event will serve as an opportunity for community members to get to know officers and neighbors during an evening of fun.

National Night Out has been celebrated in 16,000 communities nationwide, according to National Night Out.

The event will feature food, a jump castle, MTPPD swag, live music, and more.

Mount Pleasant’s National Night Out is scheduled for August 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

National Night Out will also be held in the following Lowcountry communities on August 2: