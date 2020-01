West Ashley, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-car crash caused major slowdowns in West Ashley.

The wreck happened Friday morning on I-526 and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. The incident had all westbound lanes closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

🚨EXPECT DELAYS🚨 Reports show blocked lanes on I-526 WB heading towards Sam Rittenberg Boulevard/Old Towne Road. @WCBD #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/yTqj0LkalV — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) January 3, 2020

Charles Francis with the City of Charleston Police Department tells News 2 that 9 people were transported to the hospital but none had serious injuries.