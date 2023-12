NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge heading toward North Charleston is causing major backups during the Friday morning rush hour.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said five vehicles were involved in the collision. Eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital via Berkeley County EMS.

Police believe the vehicles collided in a chain reaction.

The left lane and far right lanes are blocked.