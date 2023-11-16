CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) reports a multi-vehicle collision has occurred on I-526 westbound by Westmoreland Bridge.

As a result, all westbound lanes are currently closed, and authorities are asking drivers to take different driving routes.

CPD says drivers are being rerouted to Leeds Avenue and drivers currently on Westmoreland are being turned around.

Authorities are suggesting using either the Cosgrove Bridge (SC-7) or the Ashley River Bridge (US-17) to get to West Ashley

Police say the crash has caused injuries.

This story is developing.