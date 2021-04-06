Multi-vehicle crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-26 near Mile Marker 210

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound heading towards Charleston has all lanes blocked.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 210.

Motorists tell News 2 they are being turned around by law enforcement because of the closure. Officials say eastbound traffic is being diverted onto University Boulevard at exit 205 B.

Highway Patrol says motorists should find an alternate route. Significant delays can be expected in the area, including Rivers Avenue.

