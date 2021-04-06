Multi-vehicle crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-26 near Mile Marker 210

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound heading towards Charleston has all lanes blocked.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 210.

Motorists tell News 2 they are being turned around by law enforcement because of the closure. Officials say eastbound traffic is being diverted onto University Boulevard at exit 205 B.

VIDEO: Cars are being turned around on I-26 eastbound due to a multi-vehicle crash near MM 210 | All lanes are closed. #chs #chstrfc https://t.co/KTHxQTmpLR pic.twitter.com/Z5ShSkWOg7 — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) April 6, 2021

Highway Patrol says motorists should find an alternate route. Significant delays can be expected in the area, including Rivers Avenue.