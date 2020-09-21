Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes of Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Rivers Avenue is currently closed to traffic as crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road.

Several law enforcement agencies, include the Goose Creek Police Department, are assisting.

All lanes of Rivers Avenue are closed n the area and traffic is being rerouted. Motorists should avoid the area.

