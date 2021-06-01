Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-26 eastbound near Jedburg Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near Jedburg Road

Trooper Nick with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the 189 mile marker around 2:50 p.m.

Images of the crash show a cab from one of the tractor-trailers has been completely removed.

Trooper Nick told News 2 all injured parties were taken to an area hospital. There is no word on how many people were involved or injured.

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are shutdown. Motorists are asked to use cation when traveling in the area.