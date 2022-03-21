CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash with entrapment has closed lanes on the Ravenel Bridge.

Police told News 2 at least seven cars were involved in the crash and one person was trapped as a result of the collision. It happened just before 10:00 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the southbound lanes on the bridge are closed at the I-26, Meeting Street, and East Bay Street ramps, which are also closed.

Crews with both Mount Pleasant PD and Charleston Police Department are responding to the crash.

Police said there is no timetable for having the crash cleared, all lanes will remain shut down while they work to clear the vehicles and debris.

