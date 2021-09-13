Multi-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down portion of Main Road on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Johns Fire District on Monday evening responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Main Road.

According to the agency, Main Road in front of St. John’s High School was closed as of 8:05 p.m. as crews worked the collision.

Charleston County Dispatch shows that the call came in around 7:40 p.m. and that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was also responding.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

