Meeting St. reopens after multiple agencies worked an incident near Wragg Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of an incident in Downtown Charleston.
Meeting St. has reopened near Wragg Square as officials were on the scene of a reported crash early Monday morning.
News 2 crews reported one vehicle on the sidewalk being taken away by a tow truck. K-9 unites arrived in the area shortly after, but details remain limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get breaking news alerts on your phone. Download the free News 2 mobile app. CLICK HERE.