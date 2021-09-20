Meeting St. reopens after multiple agencies worked an incident near Wragg Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of an incident in Downtown Charleston.

Meeting St. has reopened near Wragg Square as officials were on the scene of a reported crash early Monday morning.

News 2 crews reported one vehicle on the sidewalk being taken away by a tow truck. K-9 unites arrived in the area shortly after, but details remain limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.