Multiple agencies respond to fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Charleston County Dispatch received reports of a fire at the Orleans Garden Apartments off of Hazelwood Drive.



Courtesy of: CFD

Crews from Charleston, Saint Andrews, North Charleston, and James Island Fire Departments arrived to find an active fire on the second floor of the building. They were able to search the building and contain the fire in less than 10 minutes, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

At least three units suffered from water or smoke damage. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced occupants.

Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department (CPD) were on scene as well. One CPD officer “was assessed on scene bby EMS for smoke inhalation and released.” There have been no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the Fire Marshal Division is investigating.