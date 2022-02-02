Multiple agencies responding to reported structure fire at North Charleston restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiples agencies are on the scene of a reported structure fire at O’Charley’s restaurant in North Charleston.

According to dispatch, the call came in for a reported structure fire at O’Charley’s on Northwoods Blvd. at 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.

News 2 crews report nearly 10 fire trucks on the scene of the restaurant and multiple other emergency vehicles.

Officials on scene tell News 2 that the restaurant will not reopen for the day as there is water damage as a result of the situation.

The cause remains under investigation, but officials suspect it may be a result of a grease fire at the restaurant in North Charleston.

No injuries are being reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.