NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a scrap metal facility in North Charleston after multiple cars caught fire early Wednesday.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said 911 received a call around 10:21 a.m. that a “car exploded” at B & D Auto and Scrap Metal off Stokes Avenue.

Firefighters observed heavy black smoke in the area and arrived to find a large pile of scrap metal, including vehicles, on fire.

“Fire crews set up multiple water streams to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby fuel tank,” said Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with NCFD.

The fire has since been contained. Deputy Chief Julazadeh said it will take additional time to fully extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. Multiple agencies, including Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, responded to the scene to help.

Deputy Chief Julazadeh said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified about the fire.

She said CSX railroad was also told of the fire and has stopped train traffic on a railroad adjacent to the fire.

Stokes Avenue is closed while crews respond to the fire.