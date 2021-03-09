Multiple COVID-19 testing sites across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be multiple testing sites across the Lowcountry Tuesday and the rest of the week.

BERKELEY COUNTY

DHEC will be teaming up with Mako Medical Tuesday through Thursday to host a testing site for COVID-19.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Health Department located at 109 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

GOOSE CREEK

A testing site will be held at Goose Creek Health Center Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at 106 Westview Dr.

COLLETON COUNTY

DHEC will host a COVID-19 testing site with the help of the Colleton County Health Department.

The testing site will be opened Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be located at 218 Lemacks St. in Walterboro, S.C.

NORTH CHARLESTON

MUSC continues their testing event at the Charleston International Airport for the week.

A few changes have been made to the schedule with testing happening Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Testing will be held the Charleston International Airport garage.