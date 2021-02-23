Multiple crashes reported along I-26 EB, one lane closure near I-526 West

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting multiple collisions along I-26 EB causing stop and go traffic Tuesday morning.

According to officials, there are accidents reported on I-26 EB at Exit 210, Exit 211, and Exit 212.

Traffic is causing drive times to extend for travel from Summerville to Downtown.

One lane has been closed due to the crash reported at Exit 212 toward I-526 Westbound.

No injuries have been reported in any crashes.

This is a developing story.