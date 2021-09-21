Multiple crashes, road closures along I-26 E cause heavy congestion for morning commute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along I-26 E causing heavy delays for the morning commute.

As of 7:39 a.m., SCDOT has reported the crash on I-26 E at Exit 203 has cleared.

The earlier crash on I-26 E at Exit 215 has opened up more lanes and now has only the right lane closed as officials clear the scene.

Also as of 7;39 a.m., the crash reported at Exit 211 Aviation Ave. has since cleared.

Drive times for the Summerville to Downtown commute on I-26 E remain congested as the weather and crash clean ups continue with drive times up to over an hour.

There are no word on injuries from any of the crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.