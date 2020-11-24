Multiple food giveaways Tuesday throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple food distributions happening throughout the Lowcountry today.

First, starting at 9 a.m. this morning the National Action Network is handing out food to Berkeley County residents. They will be at 418 Main St. in Moncks Corner. Everyone is asked to stay in their car in order to be served.

The North Charleston Police Department will also host a food giveaway today. This one includes cooked turkeys and meals for those in need. It starts at 11 a.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln.

Another one in North Charleston will be hosted at Royal Baptist Church. This free food giveaway will begin at Noon. The church is located at 4761 Luella Ave. in North Charleston.