Multiple grocery distributions this week hosted by Community Resource Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host multiple grocery distributions this week in Summerville.

The first distribution will be Monday, April 26th at the Downtown Summerville Family YMCA located at 140 South Cedar St.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and last while supplies last.

The next distribution will be Wednesday, April 28th at the Life Center Ministries located at 7190 Cross County Rd. in North Charleston.

This event will also begin at 2 p.m. while supplies last.

The last event will be Saturday, May 1st again at the Life Center Ministries in North Charleston. Again, the grocery distribution will begin at 2 p.m. and last while supplies last.