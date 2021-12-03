Multiple holiday celebrations happening throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

As the holiday season continues, multiple holiday parades and celebrations will take place throughout the Lowcountry for the communities to enjoy.

CHARLESTON

In Charleston county, there will the annual Charleston City Market Tree Lighting and the annual Charleston Holiday Parade.

The tree lighting will take place Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. in Marion Square. There will be singing and dancing and characters from the movie “Frozen” for guests to enjoy. The tree lighting will begin at 7:45 p.m.

The Charleston Holiday Parade will take place Sunday, December 5th beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Broad St. near Colonial Lake. The parade will continue down Meeting St. and end at Marion Square.

Several roads will be closed for the parade and parking prohibited alone the parade route.

RAVENEL

In Ravenel, the Town of Ravenel will host it’s third annual tree lighting ceremony. The event will go from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ravenel Depot Saturday, December 4th. There will be food, fellowship, and letters to Santa.

HANAHAN

The Hanahan Christmas Parade will also happen Saturday, December 4th at Hanahan High School. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and continue down Murray Dr. and circle back to the high school.

ISLE OF PALMS

The Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will go from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday on Front Beach. There will be arts and crafts, food vendors, activities for children, live entertainment, and Santa Claus.

MONCKS CORNER

The Town of Moncks Corner will be hosting their annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Friday, December 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Market Pavilion. There will live performances, Santa Claus, holiday vendors, train rides, and so much more for the community.

The Christmas Parade for the Town of Moncks Corner will take place Saturday, December 4th along Main St. in Downtown Moncks Corner. The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. and include food trucks, Santa, vendors and much more.