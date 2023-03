CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple lanes are closed on I-26 eastbound following a three-car crash on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the crash happened near Exit 220 around 9:00 p.m.

Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen

Wolfsen said traffic is being diverted to the Rutledge Avenue exit.

CPD is investigating.

This story is developing.