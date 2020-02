CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the Ravenel Bridge.

Multiple lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge.

According to the Charleston Police Department, three Northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed due to a two car collision.

Police are asking for motorists to take an alternate route until further notice.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Count on us for more updates as they become available.