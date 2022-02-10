Local restaurants look to “Pay It Foward” this Valentine’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple Charleston-area restaurants are teaming up with nonprofit Pay It Forward Charleston to support food and beverage workers ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Restaurants will offer special food and drink options with proceeds to be donated to the Emergency Relief Fund which provides funding to those employed by or who own restaurants or bars or suppliers that are faced with unforeseen financial hardship.

Proceeds will also go towards helping the victims of the Palms Apartment fire that happened Monday.

Here are the participating locations:

Babas on Meeting: A portion of each sale of wine by the glass poured out of a special Magnum will be donated (Feb. 12 and Feb. 13)

goat.sheep.cow: A $20 donation will be made for every cheese and charcuterie board preordered for pickup on Feb. 12

Felix: All proceeds from the “French Kiss” cocktail which is muddled strawberries, lemon juice, Chambord, vodka, chocolate bitters, and sparkling rose (Feb. 7 through Feb. 15)

Herd Provisions: Donating a portion of proceeds from the True Romance Cocktail, which consists of Bombay Sapphire, strawberry Moscato syrup, Giffard pamplemousse, and lemon juice and the Local Strawberry Salad (through Valentine’s Day)

Kwei Fei: All proceeds from “A Strange Kind of Love” cocktail which has strawberry Aperol, sloe gin, vodka, aloe, orgeat, lime, and Cava. This cocktail is perfect to share! (Feb. 11 through Feb. 13)

To make a donation directly to Pay It Forward, click here.

*Editors note: More locations may be added.