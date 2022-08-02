CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will host National Night Out events on Tuesday.

National Night Out events are occasions local police departments hold to build and maintain relationships with neighboring communities.

The following police departments are planning National Night Out:

Charleston Police Department

Charleston Police will host their National Night Out celebration in partnership with the Eastside Community and Serve & Connect for a “Summer of Healing.”

CPD’s National Night Out will have food, entertainment, giveaways, ice cream, a bounce house, and more.

United States Attorney Adair Boroughs and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco are featured guests.

The event will happen at Philip Simmons Park from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

Parking is available at Trident Tech, located at 66 Columbus Street.

North Charleston Police Department

North Charleston Police is hosting their 39th Annual National Night Out at Riverfront Park.

There will be grilled foods, refreshments, games, raffles, and more activities to enjoy.

The community can also enjoy specialized police units on display including SWAT equipment, K-9 demonstrations, school resources, and more.

This is all happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverfront Park is located at 1045 Everglades Avenue.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police is hosting their National Night Out at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

Mount Pleasant residents can connect with MPPD officers and other community partners. Residents can also enjoy food, live music, giveaways, kids’ activities, and more.

MPPD’s National Night Out will happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Summerville Police Department

The Summerville Police Department will have their National Night Out at Gahagan Park.

Residents can enjoy ice cream, giveaways, raffles for prizes, and more.

K-9 units, SPD’s Motorcycle Unit, the recruitment, and more specialized units will be present.

School supplies will also be collected for SPD’s upcoming Back to School Drive.

SPD’s National Night Out is set from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at 184 W Boundary Street.

Goose Creek Police Department

Goose Creek Police will host their National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the city’s municipal center.

The municipal center is located at 519 North Goose Creek Boulevard.

Georgetown Police Department

The Georgetown Police Department is hosting their National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be plenty of food, games, activities, vendors, and more.

GPD’s National Night Out will happen at the Beck Recreation Center.

The Isle of Palms Police Department will host their National Night Out event on October 4.