Multiple police departments across Lowcountry reschedule “National Night Out” event

Multiple police departments across the Lowcountry have rescheduled their National Night Out events as weather is expected throughout the Lowcountry Tuesday.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign helping to promote the relationships between police and their communities.

The event is held the first Tuesday of August every year, but with the expected rain multiple departments have rescheduled or cancelled their event while the City of Charleston Police Department will continue their event as scheduled.

The North Charleston Police Department has postponed their event until October 5th, 2021. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Goose Creek Police Department, Summerville Police Department, and Isle of Palms Police Department has rescheduled their events to October, but no official dates have been set.

The Georgetown Police Department has cancelled their event, but has not released information on when they plan to reschedule.

We will continue to update as information on the postponed events continue.