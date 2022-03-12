MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry on Saturday morning as strong, gusty winds impact the area.

Dominion Energy is reporting a little over 4,000 customers are impacted by outages across the tri-county.

More than 3,000 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in Charleston, Berkeley and Colleton counties.

Santee Cooper said more than 2,000 customers are without power. “We will have you up when it is safe for our line technicians to restore it,” the utility told customers.

Very strong winds will move through the area Saturday morning as a cold front passes through the region. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day even after storms clear out.