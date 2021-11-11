Multiple Veterans Day events throughout the Lowcountry to honor local veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day.

MT. PLEASANT

In Mt. Pleasant, police officers with the department who are also veterans will receive a special pin during a ceremony.

The small ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the front lawn of Town Hall to celebrate those who served in the military.

GEORGETOWN

The annual Georgetown Veterans Day Parade will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The parade will begin at East Bay Park and travel down Front St. to Wood St. Georgetown VFW Post 6444 asks the community to watch the parade along Front St.

SUMMERVILLE

A flag ceremony will take place in Summerville starting at 12:00 p.m. outside the ER entrance at Summerville Medical Center.

Members of the military and the Summerville High School JROTC will participate in the event to honor veterans.

NORTH CHARLESTON

A red carpet celebration will take place at Trident Medical Center to honor veterans.

Veterans will also get the chance to receive commemorative pins and a free meal for their service.