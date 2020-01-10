Murrells Inlet man wanted, high-value seafood taken from local restaurants

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet man is wanted for multiple restaurant burglaries in which large amounts of high-value seafood were stolen.

Miles Moran Moses, 58, of Murrells Inlet, is wanted on three counts of Burglary 2nd Degree in reference to the series of early morning burglaries, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

John Robert Lentine, 58, Murrells Inlet, has been taken into custody in connection with this incident and has been charged with obstruction of justice. He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with any knowledge of the whereabouts of Miles Moran Moses is asked to call Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.